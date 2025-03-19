Larry Regan, Mein, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry, died unexpectedly on 17th March 2025. Pre-deceased by his wife Josie and his brother Michael. Larry will be forever missed by his sons Joe and Lorcan, daughter Áine, son in law Johnny, Joe and Lorcan’s partners Claire and Ann Marie, grandchildren Freya, Olly and Jessica, brothers Joseph, Con, Jack, Ned, Maurice and Jim and sisters Anna, Joan, Bridie, Mary and Noreen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and his loyal companion Ted.

May Larry Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this Thursday evening, March 20th from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass for Larry will take place in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Friday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery. Live streaming of Larry's requiem mass will be available on the St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Ward, University Hospital Kerry.