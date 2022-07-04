Kristina Coffey, Rockfield, Kilcummin, Killarney and formerly of Cloon, Glencar & Dublin.
Kristina passed away, suddenly, on June 27th 2022. Predeceased by her beloved father Steve. Sadly missed by her loving mother Deb, brother Andrew, uncles; Mike, Jerry & Denis, aunt Bridie, cousins, extended family, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday evening (July 7th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6pm - 8pm for family, neighbours & close friends.
Funeral arriving Friday morning (July 8th) to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar.
Kristina's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
