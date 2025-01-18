Kitty McEnery, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, and Brothers of Charity, Foynes, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at Foynes on Saturday, 18th January 2025

Kitty, sister of the late Mary Ita, Mossie and David, is very sadly missed by her sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, Maura, Mairéad, Siobhán and Norette, nephews Conor and John, grandnieces, grandnephews, staff & friends in Foynes and the wider Brothers of Charity Community.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass for Kitty McEnery will be celebrated on Tuesday, 21st January at 11.00 a.m. in The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale.

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-assumption-abbeyfeale