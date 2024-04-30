Kitty Dwyer née Daly, Laharn, Castlemaine.
Kitty passed away peacefully at home on April 30th 2024
in the loving care of her family.
Predeceased by her beloved husband John Joe,
her brother John & her sister Mary Claver.
Sadly missed by her loving daughters & son;
Stephanie, Karen, Patrick, Marie, Helen & Noreen,
son-in-law, daughter-in-law & partners,
her dearly loved grandchildren & great-grandchildren,
sisters Sheila, Sr. Helen & Nora, sisters-in-law,
nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday evening (May 2nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. Funeral arriving on Friday afternoon (May 3rd) to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to Palliative Care
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
