Kitty Dwyer née Daly, Laharn, Castlemaine.

Kitty passed away peacefully at home on April 30th 2024

in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John Joe,

her brother John & her sister Mary Claver.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters & son;

Stephanie, Karen, Patrick, Marie, Helen & Noreen,

son-in-law, daughter-in-law & partners,

her dearly loved grandchildren & great-grandchildren,

sisters Sheila, Sr. Helen & Nora, sisters-in-law,

nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening (May 2nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6.30pm - 8.30pm . Funeral arriving on Friday afternoon (May 3rd) to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care

Advertisement