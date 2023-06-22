Kitty Doody (née Fitzgerald), late of Kiskeam North, Kiskeam, Mallow, Co. Cork who passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Nazareth House Nursing Home Mallow, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Danny and Catherine and her daughter-in-law Mary. Beloved wife of Denis and loving mother of Esther, Declan, Kevin and Gerard.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren David and his wife Elaine, Ciara, Caitriona, Joe, Darren, Shane, Kieran, Kevin and Gearoid, great-grandchild Sophia, son-in-law Gerard Adams, daughters-in-law Mary and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home Kiskeam on Sunday (June 25th) from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Kiskeam. Requiem mass on Monday (June 26th) at 2pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Kitty’s Requiem mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at churchservices.tv/kiskeam.

Enquiries to Casey’s Kiskeam Funeral Directors