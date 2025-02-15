Kitty Clifford (née O’Connor) Ceannovree, Killorglin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on the 14th of February 2025. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Danny Clifford (2008), parents Catherine and James O’Connor Mountlyne,Killorglin, her brothers Francie and Joe and sister in-laws.

Kitty will be fondly remembered and lovingly missed by brothers Brendan and Johnny (Dublin), niece Christina, nephews Martin and Jerome along with her many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (Eircode V93 PK66) on Sunday 16th February from 7.00pm to 8.30pm, followed by Removal to St James Church Killorglin.

Requiem Mass for Kitty Clifford (née O’Connor) will be celebrated in St. James Church, Killorglin on Monday the 17th February at 12.30pm, followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church