Kieran Keane of Páirc Na Dún, Tralee and formerly of Liscullane, Lixnaw & Sackville, Ardfert

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (14th January) from 4 to 5 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Saturday morning at 11:40 am where the Requiem Mass for Kieran will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/ardfert). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Family flowers only please.

Advertisement

Beloved husband of the late Anne (Hanley) and dearest father of Norma, Rick, Fergal and the late Seán. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Kamea and Síomha, brothers Patrick, Billy and Brendan, sisters Nuala and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.