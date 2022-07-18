Advertisement

Kieran Conway.

Jul 20, 2022 09:07 By receptionradiokerry
Kieran Conway.

Kieran Conway,  Cedar Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, Co. Kerry and late of Crossmolina, Co. Mayo.

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday, 21st July 2022, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing his residence on Friday, 22nd July at 3.00pm for 4.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Camp. Burial afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Family Information: Kieran Conway, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, Co. Kerry and late of Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, died on Tuesday, 18th July 2022. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary Ellen (née Crean), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus