Kieran Conway, Cedar Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, Co. Kerry and late of Crossmolina, Co. Mayo.
Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday, 21st July 2022, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing his residence on Friday, 22nd July at 3.00pm for 4.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Camp. Burial afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information: Kieran Conway, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, Co. Kerry and late of Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, died on Tuesday, 18th July 2022. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary Ellen (née Crean), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.
