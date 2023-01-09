Kevin O’Sullivan, Farraniaragh, Caherdaniel.
Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville this evening from 7pm to 9pm. Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Crohan’s Church, Caherdaniel arriving at 8:30pm.
Requiem mass for Kevin O’ Sullivan will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey Island Cemetery.
The funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/caherdaniel
Family flowers only. Donations to Cahersiveen Community Hospital Palliative Care.
