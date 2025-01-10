Kevin O' Shea, of Lissivane East, Milltown

Kevin passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his dear parents Kevin and Eileen and his sister Margaret.

Forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Siobhán and his children Keven, Orla & Darragh, son-in-law John, brother Denis, sisters Gerardine, Maura & Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

​​​​​​​~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Sunday evening (Jan. 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 4pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Monday afternoon (Jan. 13th) to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry

Kevin's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time and a very special word of thanks to The Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry.