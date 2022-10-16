Kevin O’ Farrell, Bracaragh, Caherdaniel and formerly of Aughacasla, Castlegregory.
Reposing at his home this Monday evening from 5 pm to 8pm
Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral home Waterville on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.
Funeral mass for Kevin O’Farrell will take on place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Crohan’s Church Caherdaniel. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdaniel
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Kerry Palliative Care Unit.
