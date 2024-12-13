Kevin Dillon, The Gables Dooneen Castleisland and formerly of Athea Co. Limerick passed peacefully at home on December 13th 2024 in the presence and care of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Lilian .

Sadly missed by his loving sons Niall, Paul, Kenneth, Barry and Mark, daughters-in-law Pearl, Kate, Betty, Karen and Mark's fiancée Anisha, his adored nine grandchildren Conor, Katie, Tommy, Aaron, Leo, Grace, Fred, Sean and Aidan , his brothers Damian, David, Gerard, Matt and Greg, sister Marian, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends especially his colleagues in the Garda Siochána.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland Sunday evening (15th December) from 4pm To 6pm .

Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10:30am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for 11am where the Requiem Mass for Kevin Dillon will be celebrated.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on Churchservices.tv

Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland .

Family Flowers Only Please .

Donations In Lieu To Palliative Care C/O Tangney's Funeral Home