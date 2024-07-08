Kevin Dillane, Lynch Heights, Sunhill, Killorglin and late of Robin Hill, Cahirdown, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on July 8th, 2024, at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his baby sister Mary. Kevin, loving husband of Esther, beloved son of Michael and Ailish, brother of Paul and Zita, brother-in-law to Jill, Andy, Martin and Matty uncle to Shamus, Dylan, Amy, Caoimhe, Fionn and Rían, nephew to John, Kathleen and Noreen. Deeply missed by his extended family, former work colleagues at Astellas, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, Killorglin, this Wednesday evening, July 10th, from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Kevin being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K @ www.kerryhospice.com

Advertisement

House private, please.