Advertisement

Kevin Devane

Jul 5, 2024 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Kevin Devane

Kevin Devane, Lisdargan, Lispole;  On the 4th of July 2024 at University Hospital Kerry, Kevin. Husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Brenda and Lorraine, son Brian, sister Betty, grandchildren Clara, Lauren, Olivia, Ben and Jennifer, sons in law Ronan and Matthew, daughter in law Maura, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

 

R.I.P.

 

Reposing at the home of his daughter Brenda in Ballinvounig on Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Remains to arrive Lispole Church on Monday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Garraí na d'Tor Cemetery, Lispole.

 

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus