Kevin Devane, Lisdargan, Lispole; On the 4th of July 2024 at University Hospital Kerry, Kevin. Husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Brenda and Lorraine, son Brian, sister Betty, grandchildren Clara, Lauren, Olivia, Ben and Jennifer, sons in law Ronan and Matthew, daughter in law Maura, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
R.I.P.
Reposing at the home of his daughter Brenda in Ballinvounig on Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Remains to arrive Lispole Church on Monday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Garraí na d'Tor Cemetery, Lispole.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
