Kevin Curran, Pearl River, New York, USA and late of Breahig, Waterville
Funeral Mass for Kevin takes place on Thursday 8th June @ 10am (american time), 3pm Irish Time and can be viewed on livestream at http://www.youtube.com/@saintmargaretofantiochpear270
A mass celebrating Kevin's Life will take place on Friday 16 June at 7.30pm in St. Finian's Church Waterville
Mass will be livestreamed on;- https..//www.churchservices.tv/waterville.
May he Rest in Peace
