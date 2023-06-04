Advertisement

Jun 7, 2023 12:06 By receptionradiokerry
Kevin Curran,  Pearl River, New York, USA and late of Breahig, Waterville

Funeral Mass for Kevin takes place on Thursday 8th June @ 10am (american time), 3pm Irish Time and can be viewed on livestream at http://www.youtube.com/@saintmargaretofantiochpear270

A mass celebrating Kevin's Life will take place on Friday 16 June at 7.30pm in St. Finian's Church Waterville

Mass will be livestreamed on;-  https..//www.churchservices.tv/waterville.

May he Rest in Peace

