Kevin (Cecil) O'Brien

Connolly Park and Strand Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday, 10th November 2022, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15am on Friday, 11th November, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, at 10.40am where the Requiem Mass for kevin will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in The Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee

Kevin (Cecil) O'Brien, Connolly Park and Strand Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died at University Hospital Kerry on 8th November, 2022. Predeceased by his brother Albert. Father of Leanne and Erris, grandchildren Baylie, Bronagh,Ruby-Mae and Amalie-Rose, nieces, nephews and friends, especially Leon, Audrey and the Kelleher family.