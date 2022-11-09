Kevin (Cecil) O'Brien
Connolly Park and Strand Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday, 10th November 2022, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15am on Friday, 11th November, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, at 10.40am where the Requiem Mass for kevin will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in The Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee
Kevin (Cecil) O'Brien, Connolly Park and Strand Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died at University Hospital Kerry on 8th November, 2022. Predeceased by his brother Albert. Father of Leanne and Erris, grandchildren Baylie, Bronagh,Ruby-Mae and Amalie-Rose, nieces, nephews and friends, especially Leon, Audrey and the Kelleher family.
Recommended
Killarney MD to contact Minister of Education to purchase Presentation Convent KillarneyNov 9, 2022 13:11
Chair of HR Leaders' Forum says layoffs in tech industry represent a huge opportunity for KerryNov 9, 2022 13:11
Members of Traveller community to become Eucharistic Ministers in Kerry parishesNov 9, 2022 13:11
Killarney man in custody on theft charges remanded for further five daysNov 9, 2022 13:11
Tralee care home found to be non compliant on HIQA inspectionNov 9, 2022 08:11