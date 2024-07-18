The death has occurred of Kelly Falvey, nee Dunleavey of Ballybunion and formerly Peckham, London

Kelly passed away in UHK surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Maurice, children, Maurice, Donie and Kylie, grandchildren, Kelly-ann and Axel, her father, Don, her brother, Tyrone, sister,Naomi, father-in-law, Mossy, mother-in-law, Mercy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home Ballybunion on Friday July 19th from 5.00 - 7.00pm

Kelly`s funeral cortege will arrive at St. John`s Church, Ballybunion for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Saturday July 20th (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery (St John`s)