Jul 18, 2024 09:24 By receptionradiokerry
Kay Randles (Nee Noonan), Muckross Road, Killarney and formerly of Leitrim House, Kilworth, Co Cork

Reposing at her home on Muckross Road, Killarney V93 R9C1, on Friday ( July 19th) evening from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Saturday morning at 9.30am, where the Requiem Mass for Kay Randles (Nee Noonan) will be celebrated at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

