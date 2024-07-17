Kay Randles (Nee Noonan), Muckross Road, Killarney and formerly of Leitrim House, Kilworth, Co Cork
Reposing at her home on Muckross Road, Killarney V93 R9C1, on Friday ( July 19th) evening from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.
Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Saturday morning at 9.30am, where the Requiem Mass for Kay Randles (Nee Noonan) will be celebrated at 10.30am.
Advertisement
Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Recommended
No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpotJul 18, 2024 08:25
Tour de Munster 2024 to take place from August 8th to 11thJul 18, 2024 08:17
12% of all workplace deaths last year happened in KerryJul 18, 2024 08:15
Industrial action at Tarbert Power Station this weekJul 17, 2024 17:17
Bail application for man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland expected before High CourtJul 17, 2024 17:14