Kay Long (née Mc Namara)

Kevin Barry's Villas, Tralee

Funeral Details: Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home on Sunday (October 30th) from 5.00PM to 6.30PM.

Funeral cortège arriving to St. John's Parish Church at 9.40AM on Monday (October 31st) for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at: https://stjohns.ie/

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry using the following link:

https://www.kerryhospice.com/

Family Information: Kay - beloved wife of Michael and cherished mother of Patrick, Noelle and Orla and adored grandmother of Henrietta.

Deeply regretted by her loving family - her husband, son, daughters and granddaughter, extended family, neighbours and friends.