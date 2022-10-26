Kay Long (née Mc Namara)
Kevin Barry's Villas, Tralee
Funeral Details: Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home on Sunday (October 30th) from 5.00PM to 6.30PM.
Funeral cortège arriving to St. John's Parish Church at 9.40AM on Monday (October 31st) for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at: https://stjohns.ie/
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry using the following link:
Family Information: Kay - beloved wife of Michael and cherished mother of Patrick, Noelle and Orla and adored grandmother of Henrietta.
Deeply regretted by her loving family - her husband, son, daughters and granddaughter, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Gates put on blocking access route to Tralee Fenit GreenwayOct 26, 2022 17:10
10-year-old Tousist boy has children’s hospital appointment cancelled due to lack of bedsOct 28, 2022 13:10
Gardaí advise road users of an oil spill outside TraleeOct 28, 2022 17:10
Two Kerry Students awarded the Naughton Foundation ScholarshipOct 29, 2022 11:10
100 motorhome owners to descend on South Kerry this weekendOct 28, 2022 13:10