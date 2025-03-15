Kay Lane (Née Sheehy) Coolnaleen, Listowel and late of Lacca West, Duagh.
Unexpectedly, on March 12th 2025. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sons Tim and Patrick, brother Tom and her parents Paddy and Joan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Helen and Joan, son in law James, grandson James Patrick, Joan's partner Eugene, sister Bernie, aunt in law Eileen Sheehy, brothers in law Denis, Jack and Tim, sisters in law Joan and Ita, nephew Patrick, niece Joanne and her husband Leonard, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday afternoon, March 17th from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Kay being celebrated at 11.30am. Live streamed on www.listowelparish.com followed by burial afterwards in Finuge cemetery.
