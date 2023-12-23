Kay (Kitty) Roche (née Moran)

Kay passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the palliative care team at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Elisabeth.

Kay is the beloved wife of Thomas and cherished mother of Fergal, Daragh and Thomas

Sadly missed by her husband, sons, grandchildren Robyn and Rosie, daughter-in-law Martha, brothers John, Patsy, Tom and Jim, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, work colleagues at Eircom, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligotts' Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4.00PM to 6.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Kay’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry at the following link:

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee