Kay Hanley née Mulvihill, Gurtinard, Listowel and late of Dernish Avenue, Foynes, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, on July 6th, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Patrick, brother Michael and her parent's Pakie and Kitty. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Tony, sons Tony and Ian, daughter Cathriona and her partner Noel, daughter-in-law Davina, grandchildren Ricí and Saídhbh, brother John, brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Gurtinard, Listowel (V31 XA32) on Friday evening from 6.30 p.m to 8.30 p.m. Reposing at St. Senan's Church, Foynes, on Saturday from 2.30 p.m to 3.15 p.m, followed by Requiem Mass at 3.30 p.m. A private family service will take place after in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Listowel Hospice or The Árd Curam Fuchsia Centre, Listowel.