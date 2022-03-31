Kay Blount née Griffin of Feale Drive and formerly O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11:15 am where the
Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 11:30am (streamed on listowelparish.com).
Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of
the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Beloved wife of the late Patrick (died 22nd January) and dear sister of Martin, sisters-in-law Ann O’Callaghan, Helen and Carmel Griffin, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
