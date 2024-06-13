Katie Quinn, Maugha, Lyrecrompane, Listowel.

Died suddenly and unexpected on 13th June, 2024, in the loving care of her parents in University Hospital Kerry. Katie will be deeply missed by her heartbroken family, her mother Mary, father Mike, sisters Tina and Michelle and her adored nephew Rían, her grandparents Pat and Chris, grandmother Bridget, Aunts Helena, Jackie and Trish and Uncle Mike. Katie will be fondly remembered by her relatives and many friends.

May Katie Rest in Peace.

Reposing in The Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening, 16th June, 2024, from 6.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral cortége arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Monday morning, 17th June, 2024, at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Clogher Cemetery. Katie’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com.

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee. O87 6865632 or 0667121119..