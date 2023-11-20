Katie O' Shea, Lawhir, Glencar and Tearmann Lodge, Rathmore.

Katie passed away peacefully on Nov. 19th 2023 in the company of her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Tearmann Lodge. Predeceased by her parents Charles & Kathleen and her brother Johnny. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Mary, Bridie, Margaret, Eileen & Annette, brothers Jimmy, Mike, Tony, Danny, Patrick, Jerry & Timmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, the residents & staff of Tearmann Lodge, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening (Nov. 21st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Nov. 22nd) to St. Stephen's Church Glencar for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery Glencar. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Parents and Friends.

Advertisement

Katie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time