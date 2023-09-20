The death has occurred of Kathy Mai Carmody née Kennedy of Larha, Asdee: peacefully at home surrounded by family. Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas, brothers Paudie, Albert, Teddy, John and Tommy, niece Margo and nephew Patrick Gerald. Deeply missed by her heartbroken family; her son Thomas and daughter Mairead, daughter-in-law Joanna, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on this Thursday 21st September from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Kathy Mai will take place on Friday morning 22nd September at 11am at St. Mary's Church Asdee, followed by internment afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.