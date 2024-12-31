Kathryn (Ina) Moore (née Tangney) 6 Oakleigh Wood, Tulla Road, Ennis, Co. Clare (V95 X9X9) and formerly of Listry Quarry, Faha.

30th December 2024 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Anthony, sister Sheila, brothers Pat and John, sisters-in-law Martina, Marie and Harriett, brothers-in-law Patrick, Michael and Louis, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (1st Jan.) from 3 pm until 7 pm. Arriving at Ennis Cathedral on Thursday (2nd Jan.) for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired to Milford Care Centre. https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/fundraising-support-us/make-a-donation/

May She Rest in Peace

Kathryn’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here:

https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/