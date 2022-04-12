Kathleen Woulfe (Nee Fealy) Cratloe West, Athea, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea, on Wednesday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Arriving to St. Bartholomews Church, Athea, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m. for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass.
Kathleen will be laid to rest in Holycross Cemetery, Athea afterwards.
Please adhere to covid 19 guidelines. Please restrain from shaking hands and also please wear face masks.
Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.
