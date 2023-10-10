The death has occurred of KATHLEEN WESTWOOD (née HEALY)
KATHLEEN WESTWOOD née HEALY, KILCOLMAN, MILLTOWN & SCOTLAND
Kathleen passed away peacefully on Oct. 4th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry
Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ruth & Rachel, son Alexei,
sisters Rosemary , Teresa, Margaret & Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours
and many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~
Reposing Wednesday evening (Oct. 11th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)
from 7pm - 8pm.
Private Cremation will follow
Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time
