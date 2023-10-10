Advertisement

Kathleen Westwood née Healy

Oct 10, 2023 08:15 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen Westwood née Healy

The death has occurred of KATHLEEN WESTWOOD (née HEALY)

Kilcolman, Milltown, Kerry

KATHLEEN WESTWOOD née HEALY, KILCOLMAN, MILLTOWN & SCOTLAND

Kathleen passed away peacefully on Oct. 4th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ruth & Rachel, son Alexei,

sisters Rosemary , Teresa, Margaret & Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours

and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~

Reposing Wednesday evening (Oct. 11th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)

from 7pm - 8pm.

Private Cremation will follow 

Advertisement

Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus