The death has occurred of KATHLEEN WESTWOOD (née HEALY)

KATHLEEN WESTWOOD née HEALY, KILCOLMAN, MILLTOWN & SCOTLAND

Kathleen passed away peacefully on Oct. 4th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ruth & Rachel, son Alexei,

sisters Rosemary , Teresa, Margaret & Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours

and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~

Reposing Wednesday evening (Oct. 11th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)

from 7pm - 8pm.

Private Cremation will follow

Advertisement

Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time