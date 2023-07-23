Advertisement

Kathleen Scanlan

Jul 23, 2023 13:13 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen Scanlan

Kathleen Scanlan Doon East, Ballybunion is pre-deceased by her brother Joe, sisters, Maureen and Eileen and her brother-in-law Colm. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother John, sister Peg, sisters-in-law Ann and Kathleen, brother-in-law Pierce, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Monday 24th July from 5.30-7.00pm. Kathleen`s funeral cortege will leave her home in Doon East on Tuesday 25th July for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.

For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus