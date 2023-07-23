Kathleen Scanlan Doon East, Ballybunion is pre-deceased by her brother Joe, sisters, Maureen and Eileen and her brother-in-law Colm. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother John, sister Peg, sisters-in-law Ann and Kathleen, brother-in-law Pierce, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Monday 24th July from 5.30-7.00pm. Kathleen`s funeral cortege will leave her home in Doon East on Tuesday 25th July for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.

For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion