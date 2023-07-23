Kathleen Scanlan Doon East, Ballybunion is pre-deceased by her brother Joe, sisters, Maureen and Eileen and her brother-in-law Colm. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother John, sister Peg, sisters-in-law Ann and Kathleen, brother-in-law Pierce, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Monday 24th July from 5.30-7.00pm. Kathleen`s funeral cortege will leave her home in Doon East on Tuesday 25th July for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.
For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion
Recommended
Plans for a new gym in mid Kerry GAA club gets the go aheadJul 23, 2023 13:06
Kerry TD calls for accessibility to be a consideration when deciding family courts locationsJul 23, 2023 13:07
Almost 1,600 people awaiting social housing in the Killarney MDJul 23, 2023 13:10
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notesJul 23, 2023 12:36
Quinn expected to be fit to face CanadaJul 23, 2023 12:37