Kathleen Reidy née Buckley

Glencollins Upper,Ballydesmond.

House Private Please. Kathleen's remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, on Tuesday for requiem mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, Facebook page.

Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Michael, and dearly loved mother of Diarmuid and Helen. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.