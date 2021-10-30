Kathleen Reidy née Buckley
Glencollins Upper,Ballydesmond.
House Private Please. Kathleen's remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, on Tuesday for requiem mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, Facebook page.
Advertisement
Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Michael, and dearly loved mother of Diarmuid and Helen. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.
Recommended
South Kerry and Legion into Quarter-Finals of County Football ChampionshipOct 30, 2021 17:10
Eight More Teams Start County Football Championship Campaigns TodayOct 31, 2021 12:10
Tralee solicitor honoured for contribution to the lawOct 30, 2021 13:10
Status yellow wind warning for Kerry until 2pmOct 31, 2021 09:10
Almost 2,000 homes without power in Kerry this morningOct 31, 2021 11:10