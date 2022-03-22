Kathleen O'Sullivan née O'Connor, Dunloe Upper, Beaufort and late of Dreenariegh, Glencar.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort on Friday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
