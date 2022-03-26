Kathleen O'Sullivan née Leahy, The Old Road, Clieveragh, Listowel and late of Gortaglanna, Knockanure.

Suddenly, on March 27th, 2022, at her home. Beloved sister of the late Ollie, Jimmy, John, Michael, Margaret, Christina and Rosie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Donal, sons Desmond, Aiden, Andrew and Daniel, daughters Seraphina and Kathleen, grandchildren Cora, Chloe, Kayla, Eoin, Emma, Darragh, Jack, Grace, Lucas, Maeve and Keeva, sisters Anne and Mary, daughters-in-law Mary, Katie and Rebecca, sons-in-law Joe and Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home (V31 HC85) on Wednesday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m, (walk through only). Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Kathleen being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

The family request that people attending the home are kindly asked to wear a face mask and refrain from handshaking.