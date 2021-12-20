Advertisement

Kathleen O’Shea née Lyons

Dec 21, 2021 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen O’Shea née Lyons

Kathleen O’Shea née Lyons of Caheranne Close and formerly Caherina, Tralee.

Daughters Margaret & Jacqueline, granddaughter Katie, beloved wife of the late Jack and dear sister of Walter, John, Noreen, Maureen and the late Denis, Tommy, Michael & Vincent.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandsons Dorian & Alexander, Katie’s partner Eugene, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this evening (Tues Dec 21st) from 5 to 6pm for family and close friends.  Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 10am.  Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.  Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

