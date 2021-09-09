Kathleen O’Shea née Fitzgerald of Ashgrove, Ballyvelly and formerly of Rathanny, Tralee
Beloved wife of the late Con (2019) and dearest mother of Marie, Ann, Olive, Patricia, John and the late Eleanor (Costigan).
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3pm to 5 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. House private, please.
