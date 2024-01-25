Advertisement

Kathleen O'Shea

Jan 25, 2024 12:09 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen O'Shea, St. John's Park, Tralee.

Reposing at the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow evening Friday January 26th, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Saturday morning (January 27th) at 11.15am, arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen O’Shea will be celebrated at 12 noon.

Mass will be livestreamed on www.stjohns.ie

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

