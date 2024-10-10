Kathleen O’Keeffe (née Cronin), Tureencahill, Gneevguilla and formerly of Tureenamult, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 9th 2024. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Tadhg and Sheila and sister of the late Denny.

Sadly missed by her husband, son and daughter, brother Davy, sisters-in-law Noreen, Kathleen, Joan and Nora, niece Joan, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Friday (October 11th) from 6pm to 8pm, followed by Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (October 12th) at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed on the Rathmore Parish Website.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Parkinson’s Association Ireland.

Enquiries to Casey Funeral Directors Kiskeam 029-76605