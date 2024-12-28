Kathleen O’Connor nee O’Donoghue Scart, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday the 29th of December from 4pm to 6pm .

Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 10:15 am arriving to St Brendan’s Church Clogher, where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen O’Connor nee O’Donoghue will be celebrated at at 11am .

Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.