Kathleen O’Connor nee O’Donoghue Scart, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott
Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday the 29th of December from 4pm to 6pm .
Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 10:15 am arriving to St Brendan’s Church Clogher, where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen O’Connor nee O’Donoghue will be celebrated at at 11am .
Advertisement
Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.
Recommended
Patching leaves Derry for CarlisleDec 28, 2024 11:30
Humpback whale sighting off Tarbert pierDec 28, 2024 12:27
Ulster and Connacht face off tonightDec 28, 2024 11:30
Saturday Local GAA FixturesDec 28, 2024 11:30
3 Kerry sides in National action todayDec 28, 2024 11:29