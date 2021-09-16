Kathleen O' Shea (née Milner)

The Bungalow, Valentia Road, Caherciveen, and formerly of Ballymullen, Tralee.
Kathleen's remains will arrive at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, on Monday morning September 20th for requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in Reilig Cill Fhaoláin, all in accordance with HSE guidelines.
For those who wish to view the Mass online please follow the link
www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Advertisement
Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Caherciveen
Recommended
Tralee company creating new jobs says local support crucial to their successSep 17, 2021 13:09
Previously unknown John B Keane manuscript to be displayed in ListowelSep 17, 2021 13:09
COVID case numbers in Kerry drop by 30% in weekSep 17, 2021 13:09
Free highspeed wifi to be rolled out in four Kerry towns in coming weeksSep 16, 2021 13:09
Row erupts between two Kerry TDs over planned N71 closureSep 17, 2021 13:09