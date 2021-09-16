Advertisement

Kathleen O' Shea (née Milner)

Kathleen O' Shea (née Milner)

 

The Bungalow, Valentia Road, Caherciveen, and formerly of Ballymullen, Tralee.

Kathleen's remains will arrive at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, on Monday morning September 20th for requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in Reilig Cill Fhaoláin, all in accordance with HSE guidelines.

For those who wish to view the Mass online please follow the link

www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Caherciveen

