Kathleen O' Neill nee O' Sullivan
Boherbawn, Causeway and formerly of Clahane, Ballyduff Co. Kerry
Reposing at her home Friday from 6pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church Causeway on Saturday morning at 11.45am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 12 o' clock livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/Ballyduff website followed by internment in Killury Cemetery Causeway.
Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway.
