Kathleen Neligan ( nee Hickey ) Meanus Castleisland Co. Kerry and formerly of Curranes Castleisland Co. Kerry .
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Family information:
Peacefully in her 94th year at University Hospital Kerry on August 21st 2022 . Beloved wife of the late Michael . Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family Sheila Cantwell ( Midleton ) , Richard , Bríd Lillis ( Kilrush ) , Catherine , Dan and Gerard ( Limerick ) , sons-in-law Donal and Frankie, daughters-in-law Ita, Sheila and Helena , her adored twelve grandchildren , Daragh. Maedhbh, Éanna, Michael, Eoghan, Ruth, Brian, Iain , Paul, Kevin, Mark and David, her cherished ten greatgrandchildren , her sister Mary ( Georgia U.S.A.) ,nephews, nieces, all extended family , relatives ,neighbours and friends . Predeceased by her brothers Jim and Con and sister Peg.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
