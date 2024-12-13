Kathleen Mulcahy Nee O’ Connell, Upper Stagmount and Late of Rockhill, Rockchapel, Co. Cork
Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home Rockchapel Sunday evening (15th December) from 3pm-5pm, followed by prayers. Reception into St. Peters Church, Rockchapel on Monday at 11.45am, where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen Mulcahy Nee O’ Connell will be celebrated at 12 noon.
Burial Afterwards in the local cemetery.
Advertisement
Enquires to Allen’s undertakers Rockchapel.
Recommended
Michael Cahill's son looks set to take his seat on Kerry County CouncilDec 13, 2024 16:55
Kinhult leads Alfred Dunhill ChampionshipDec 13, 2024 17:01
Radio Kerry Radio Bingo winner collects winnings worth over €7,000Dec 13, 2024 13:05
Kerry election candidate released from jail after agreeing to abide by court orderDec 13, 2024 13:19
First Leinster start for Jordie BarrettDec 13, 2024 16:18