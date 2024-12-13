Advertisement

Kathleen Mulcahy Nee O’ Connell

Kathleen Mulcahy Nee O’ Connell

Kathleen Mulcahy Nee O’ Connell, Upper Stagmount and Late of Rockhill, Rockchapel, Co. Cork

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home Rockchapel Sunday evening (15th December) from 3pm-5pm, followed by prayers. Reception into St. Peters Church, Rockchapel on Monday at 11.45am, where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen Mulcahy Nee O’ Connell will be celebrated at 12 noon.

Burial Afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquires to Allen’s undertakers Rockchapel.

