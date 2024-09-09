Kathleen Morgan nee Hanly,Lisselton and formerly Delgany Co Wicklow and Church Rd. Ballybunion Co Kerry

Formerly Church Rd. Ballybunion. Kathleen passed away peacefully in the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, surrounded by her loving family Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John, parents, Anastasia and Michael, daughter, Patricia, son-in-law, Michéal, sister, Eileen. Deeply regretted by her daughters, Martina and Christina, her son, Simon, son-in-law, Bernard, daughter-in-law, Angela, grandchildren, Jonathan, Saoirse, Ava, Eimhin, Kiel and Ethan. Kathleen will also be sadly missed by her extended family, friends and neighbours

May she Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Kathleen on Wednesday, Sept 11th, at 11.00am in St John`s Church, Ballybunion. (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion). Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Donations to Palliative Care Unit, UHK if desired.