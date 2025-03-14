Kathleen McCarthy née Kinsella, Clogherane, Lauragh, Kenmare and formerly of Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny. On the 13th of March, 2025 Kathleen passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Nursing Home and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Loving mum of John, Catherine and Bridget. Adoring Nanny of Julie, Thomas, Fionán, Molly and Isabelle. Predeceased by her parents Catherine and Thomas, Brothers Michael and Sean, sisters Bridie and Ann, nephew Brendan and niece Teresa. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Morgan, daughter-in-law Norma, brother Thomas, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening (March 14th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Kathleen will take place on Saturday morning (March 15th) at 11.00am in St Killian's Church, Lauragh followed by a private family Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.