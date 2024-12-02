Kathleen Mangan, nee O’ Sullivan,(Marcus), Tooracladane, Mastergeehy, Dromid.

peacefully on December 1st 2024 in the loving care of her family and staff at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Willie, sisters Bridie, Eileen and Siobhan, brothers John, Mike, Jimmy, Dan and Brendan. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her daughter Kitty, sons John Joe, Bill, Frank, Brendan and Tom, son-in-law Timmy, daughters-in-law Patricia, Eileen Anne and Mary, grandchildren Sinead, Rachel, Colm, Padraig, William and Aodhan, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville (V23 RK24) on Tuesday evening (Dec 3rd) from 5-30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St Finian’s Church , Waterville arriving at 8-15pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday morning (Dec 4th) at 11am followed by burial in Dromod Cemetery. The requiem will be live-streamed via the following link https://www.churchmedia.tv/Waterville