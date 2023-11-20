Kathleen Lenihan (nee O'Callaghan) Nohoval Castleisland Co. Kerry and formerly of Tonaknuck Abbeydorney . Peacefully on November 20th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of her loving family . Sadly missed by her loving husband Francie , son Mark ,daughter Bríd , son-in-law Nathan, daughter-in-law Maireád, her adored granddaughters Cora and Amber , brother and sisters , Mary, John, D.D.,Breda, Eileen , Patrick and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . The funeral cortége will depart the funeral home on Wednesday at 12 noon arriving to St. Brendan's Church Clogher Ballymacelligott at 12/30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by Cremation at 4pm at the Shannon Crematorium . The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page .