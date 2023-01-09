Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Clifford née Teahan, Woodbrook Court, Tralee and late of Croughmore, Firies.
Kitty passed away peacefully on December 30th 2022 in Fatima Nursing Home, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Desmond, daughter-in-law Irene, brother Thomas, sisters Agnes, Eileen & Norrie, sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Patrick, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends & neighbours.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing Thursday evening (Jan. 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine, from 4.45pm - 6.15pm followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church. Requiem Mass Friday (Jan. 13th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh
The family request that anyone attending the funeral home, the church & the cemetery to refrain from handshaking & to please wear a mask.
