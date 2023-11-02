Kathleen (Kit) Fleming née Dennehy, Tureencahill, Gneeveguilla.

On all Saints Day, November 1st 2023, peacefully surrounded by her family, in the excellent care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Kathleen (Kit) Fleming (née Dennehy) Tureencahill, Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry. Predeceased by her sister Eileen and brother-in-law John Murphy. Dearly beloved wife of Paddy and adoring mother to Ivan, Donnacha and Patricia Campbell. Adored and adoring grandchildren Sean, Colm, Jack, Katie and Clodagh. Dear sister to Phil, Pat, Mary Murphy. Greatly missed by her daughters-in-law, Maureen and Leah and her son-in-law David, sisters-in-law, Marie Dennehy, Mary Carmel Dennehy, Joan Walsh (Dublin) brothers-in-law Michael Murphy and John Fleming (Dublin). Much cherished by her nieces, nephews, relatives, carers, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Friday, 3rd November, from 5-7 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday 4th at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla, at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kit's Requiem Mass can be viewed live using the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE