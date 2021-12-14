Kathleen (Kay) McGrath (née Harty), Coolaclarig, Listowel and late of Lissycurrig, Causeway.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Kay being celebrated at 11.30 am., live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
House private, please.
Family Information:- Beloved wife of the late John P. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Peter and daughter-in-law Brenda, grandson Aaron, brothers Maurice and Teddy, sisters Mary (Whelan) and Breda (Fry), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousin Mary Cantillon, extended family, neighbours and friends.
