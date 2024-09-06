Kathleen (Kay) Fleming née Murphy, Ardshanavooley, Killarney and formerly of Anglont, Killorglin.

Kay passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Jimmy and son Garry, her daughter-in-law Maj, grandson Aaron, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Kay is pre-deceased by her son Alan.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Friday, the 6th of September, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am Saturday morning followed by a private cremation. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Advertisement

Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to MS Ireland - South Kerry Branch.