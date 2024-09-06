Kathleen (Kay) Fleming née Murphy, Ardshanavooley, Killarney and formerly of Anglont, Killorglin.
Kay passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Jimmy and son Garry, her daughter-in-law Maj, grandson Aaron, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Kay is pre-deceased by her son Alan.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home on Friday, the 6th of September, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am Saturday morning followed by a private cremation. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to MS Ireland - South Kerry Branch.
Recommended
O'Connor to remain at the helmSep 6, 2024 08:59
Season of Creation Webinar September 12thSep 6, 2024 08:40
Over 370 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council in first seven months of 2024Sep 6, 2024 08:15
Friday local GAA fixtures & resultsSep 6, 2024 08:09
Kerry FC away to Treaty tonightSep 6, 2024 07:57